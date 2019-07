NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a double shooting on North Military Highway that’s left a man dead and another seriously injured.

Police say the two men were found in the 6500 block of N. Military Highway, in the Park Crescent area, just after 7:45 p.m. The man who survived has life-threatening injuries.

There’s no additional information at this time, but check back for updates on this breaking news.