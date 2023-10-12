VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man and woman have been sentenced to more than 63 years in prison for a six-week robbery spree across Hampton Roads.

36-year-old Brandon Chavis and 43-year-old Melissa Beasley, both of Norfolk, were sentenced last month by a federal judge, the Virginia Beach Police Department announced Thursday.

Chavis received 35 years and one day, and Beasley got 28 years and one day.

Melissa Beasley Brandon Chavis

The two were convicted this May, after police said they robbed a dozen establishments throughout the area back in 2021, in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News, Yorktown and Portsmouth.

Beasley drove Chavis in her gray Volvo SUV to the robberies, and he would go inside, brandish a gun and rob the store. He’d then run back into Beasley’s getaway car, police say.

The two were eventually caught on Nov. 15, 2021 in Norfolk, when police recovered the gun and SUV used in the robberies.

“We would like to express our gratitude for the hard work of the men and women across the different local and federal agencies in the Hampton Roads area who worked tirelessly to put this case together, present it to the courts, and obtain a conviction for these two suspects,” the police department said in a statement about the case.