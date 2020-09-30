2 Norfolk officers try to stop man attempting to rob VB ABC store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say two Norfolk officers tried to stop a man they witnessed attempting to rob a city ABC store.

Police say they responded to the ABC store located at 5832 Northampton Blvd at 2:21 pm. Monday for a report of a robbery.

Police say the man tried to take items without purchasing them. An employee at the store tried to stop him.

Two Norfolk officers were at an establishment next to the ABC store when this happened. They witnessed the man trying to strike the people trying to stop him with glass bottles.

The officers were on duty, but were wearing a “training type uniform,” a department spokeswoman said.

The officers identified themselves as police and ordered the man to stop. One officer drew his weapon as the incident happened.

The man then fled on foot.

There were no injuries.

Police say they haven’t identified the man yet, but he is described as a Black man in his 30s between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall. He is bald and has an average build. At the time, he was wearing a ripped white T-shirt and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

