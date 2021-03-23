2 men arrested in connection with homicide on Cabarrus Street in Edenton

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in Edenton, North Carolina, have arrested two men in connection with the death of a 25-year-old on March 9.

Police have arrested Nikale Walton, 22, and Darren Valentine, 32, in the death of Dominic Basnight, 25, of Columbia. They are both charged with murder and were arrested March 18 and 22, respectively.

Police said they first responded to a shots fired call around 8:50 p.m. in the 700 block of Cabarrus Street in Edenton, and got a call minutes later that a critically injured person showed up at Vidant Chowan Hospital.

When officers got the hospital, they learned Basnight had died from his injuries.

Police said the shooting wasn’t a random incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Edenton police in coordination with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are asking anyone with information to call Detective Sergeant Michael at 252-482-5144 ext. 106 or 252-337-4878. You may also contact Detective Lopez at 252-482-5144 ext. 107 or 252-337-4599.