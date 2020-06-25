2 injured in shooting in MacArthur Center parking garage Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two people were injured in a shooting in a parking garage at the MacArthur Center in Norfolk Thursday.

Dispatchers say the call came in reporting the shooting around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of Market Street.

Two males were taken to a local hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. Police did not give their ages.

The scene of the shooting is on the top floor of the garage.

WAVY News 10’s Brett Hall says some of the garage doors have been closed so cars cannot enter the parking deck.

#BREAKING 2 males have non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in the @macarthurcenter parking garage (the one near where @Nordstrom used to be.) @NorfolkPD says call came in around 4p @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/nYLVG7Ry9R — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 25, 2020

This is the third shooting at the MacArthur Center in the last year and a half.

Norfolk Police said the previous two were believed to be gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

