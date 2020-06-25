NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two people were injured in a shooting in a parking garage at the MacArthur Center in Norfolk Thursday.
Dispatchers say the call came in reporting the shooting around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of Market Street.
Two males were taken to a local hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. Police did not give their ages.
The scene of the shooting is on the top floor of the garage.
WAVY News 10’s Brett Hall says some of the garage doors have been closed so cars cannot enter the parking deck.
This is the third shooting at the MacArthur Center in the last year and a half.
Norfolk Police said the previous two were believed to be gang-related.
RELATED:
- 2 injured in shooting at MacArthur Center in October 2019
- U.S. Marshals arrest October 2019 MacArthur Center shooting suspects in Atlanta
- Suspect in MacArthur Center Valentine’s Day shooting enters plea
- Valentine’s Day MacArthur Center shooting defendant denied bond; mother denies he was gang member
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- JEB Little Creek-Fort Story holds change of command ceremony
- Police reform bills at impasse in Congress
- 2 injured in shooting in MacArthur Center parking garage Thursday
- Shelter and brewery team up to find dogs new homes
- Where’s my money? Isle of Wight woman latest to question federal unemployment benefits