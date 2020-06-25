Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6pm

2 injured in shooting in MacArthur Center parking garage Thursday

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two people were injured in a shooting in a parking garage at the MacArthur Center in Norfolk Thursday.

Dispatchers say the call came in reporting the shooting around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of Market Street.

Two males were taken to a local hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. Police did not give their ages.

The scene of the shooting is on the top floor of the garage.

WAVY News 10’s Brett Hall says some of the garage doors have been closed so cars cannot enter the parking deck.

This is the third shooting at the MacArthur Center in the last year and a half.

Norfolk Police said the previous two were believed to be gang-related.

RELATED:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10