2 injured in Portsmouth shooting just before noon Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were injured during a shooting in Portsmouth on Thursday morning.
The shooting happened around 11:48 a.m. in the 100 block of Dale Drive. It involved two men, who have been taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said that one of the shooting victims ran to the 200 block of Dale Drive, while the other ran to the 1800 block of Columbus Avenue.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.