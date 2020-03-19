2 injured in Portsmouth shooting just before noon Thursday

A sociology professor says "rampant ignorance" and misinformation about the novel coronavirus has led to racist and xenophobic attacks against Asian Americans.

"With news of the coronavirus, we've seen an uptick in fear of people who look like this," said Rosalind Chou, a sociology professor at Georgia State University. "Real people are affected." And the impact ranges from physical to verbal to financial, according to a report by CNN.

The Anti-Defamation League and the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans, along with 258 other groups, urged lawmakers to address the "growing tide of racism directed at the Asian-American community" in a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy earlier this month.

"We urge House and Senate leadership to take tangible steps to counter the hysteria around the novel coronavirus, such as passing a joint resolution denouncing the racism, xenophobia, and misinformation surrounding it," the letter reads, according to a report by ABC News.

In early February, the New York Police Department posted a video online that showed an Asian woman at a subway station being assaulted by a stranger.

A witness, who did not want to be identified to protect her privacy, said she filmed the attack shortly after the man hit the woman on the head.

The witness said although the attack was a "terrifying" situation, "I believe that this incident has immense potential in opening up the discussion of Asian American-directed racial tension that has been caused by the" novel coronavirus.