2 from Mathews County sentenced after pleading guilty to charges stemming from capitol riot

MATHEWS COUNTY (WAVY) — Two Hampton Roads residents have been sentenced after pleading guilty in connection to the violent riot at US Capitol back on January 6.

Cindy Fitchett, 59, of Cobbs Creek and Douglas Sweet, 58, of Hudgins pleaded guilty on Nov. 9 and were subsequently sentenced to 36 months of probation with one month home detention. They also face $500 in restitution along with 60 hours community service.

The FBI arrested Doug Sweet on January and charged him with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol ground and unlawful entry to restricted grounds. Fitchett was charged with unlawful entry.