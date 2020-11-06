2 charged with murder in connection with Portsmouth woman’s death in April 2019

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men are set to appear in court next week on murder charges in connection with a woman’s death in April 2019.

WAVY News 10 discovered the two men’s names on the court docket for Nov. 10 in the Portsmouth General District Court.

Luther Polston IV and Matthew English were arrested July 23 this year,

Polston is charged with first-degree murder, entering a house with the intent to commit a felony, conspiracy to enter a house with the intent to commit a felony, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule I or II drugs, possession of schedule III drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

English is charged with first-degree murder, entering a house with the intent to commit a felony, conspiracy to enter a house with the intent to commit a felony and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police confirmed Polston and English were charged in connection with the death of Portsmouth resident Toni Isenburg, 30, who was found with a gunshot wound to the head in her bedroom on Fairview Circle in April 2019.

Her roommate found her body found covered with a blanket and pillow.

