HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two men face first-degree murder and other charges in connection to the March shooting death of a 19-year-old in Hampton that also left another person injured, police said Monday.

Janylen O’Keefe Chapman

Janylen O’Keefe Chapman, 20, of Hampton, was arrested August 21 in Hampton and charged with one count of first-degree murder in commission of a robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a murder, robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a robbery, aggravated malicious wounding, use a firearm in commission of aggravated malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon.

Dasaan Cokley-Williams

Dasaan Cokley-Williams, 19, also of Hampton, was arrested Saturday in Newport News and charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a murder, robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a robbery, aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of an aggravated malicious wounding and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle.

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting around 12:50 a.m. March 8 in the 1400 block of Aberdeen Road, just outside of Aberdeen Elementary School, and after a preliminary investigation, police determined that the shooting took place nearly two miles away in the 1500 block of Briarfield Road.

Police said a suspect approached the victims on Briarfield Road and showed a gun, and when they tried to flee, a suspect then fired his gun at the vehicle, striking both victims, who then traveled to Aberdeen Road to get help.

One victim, Jesse Tidwell, 19, died at the scene, while another person, also 19 years old, was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be a non life-threatening injury, according to police.

At the time, the homicide was Hampton’s 13th of the year.