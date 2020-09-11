2 arrested after 68-year-old woman’s body found at Perquimans County boat ramp

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities in Perquimans County, North Carolina, say two women were arrested after an older woman was found dead at a boat ramp.
Two Belvidere women, 40-year-old Brenda Allen and 75-year-old Eavielee Farmer, are charged with concealing a body/failing to report a death. Allen is also charged with obstruction of justice, according to the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office.
The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a call around 1 a.m. Monday morning about an “elderly woman who was seen wandering down the road.”
Deputies arrived and discovered the body of 68-year-old Diana Cunningham at the boat ramp on Belvidere Road.
Both were arrested and have each been granted $10,000 cash bond.
The case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 252-426-5615.
