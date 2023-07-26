YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities have arrested two suspects and are still looking for another after more than 20 shots were fired last week near a park in York County.

The incident happened on July 18 around 6 p.m. in the area of Kiln Creek Park (2901 Kiln Creek Parkway), the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says. Reports said multiple gunshots were fired from a vehicle in the area of the park’s basketball court, but no one was injured.

Witnesses though were able to give investigators a description of the suspect vehicle, and a description of one of the shooters, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities were also able to recover more than 20 spent shell casings at the scene.

After investigators identified the vehicle, they say they were able to arrest both the driver, 19-year-old Janique Fuller, and one of the shooters, 19-year-old Trevion Cokley. Both are from Hampton.

Fuller was arrested on July 21 and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and accessory after the fact. Cokley was arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, shooting from a vehicle, shooting across a roadway, reckless handling of a firearm and shooting in a public place. He’s being held at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.

Trevion Cokley (Courtesy of York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say they’re still looking for the other alleged shooter, 18-year-old Dasaan Cokley-Williams, whose last known addresses were in Hampton and Newport News. He’s wanted on charges of shooting from a vehicle, shooting across a roadway, reckless handling of a firearm and shooting in a public place.

Authorities haven’t shared information about a possible motive at this time. They’re asking anyone with information in the case, including the location of Cokley-Williams, to give them a call at 757-890-4999.