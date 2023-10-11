HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police have arrested two people in connection to a recent rash of taxi driver robberies.

On Oct. 2 just after 9:30 p.m., police received a call about a carjacking that happened on the 100 block of Friendly Drive.

Police say a taxi driver went to the area to pick up a fare. When the driver pulled up, the suspects got into the car, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

Once they got the cash, the suspects forced the victim out of the car and drove away. A short time later, the car was found near Newport News Avenue and Fairland Avenue.

The next day around noon, police were called back to the 100 block of Friendly Drive to investigate another carjacking. Once again, according to police, a taxi driver was robbed by suspects who got into the cab, pulled out a gun and demanded money. This time, however, the suspects ran away on foot.

Two days later on Oct. 5, police were called to the scene of a robbery that happened on 200 block of Kathann Drive. The investigation revealed that another taxi driver had been robbed by armed suspects.

Police say they arrested 19-year-old Jaleel Cordell of Hampton in connection to the robbery incidents on Oct. 5. Cordell has been charged with two counts each of robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm while having a protective order in effect, and conspiracy to commit a felony. He was also charged with one count each of carjacking and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A 17-year-old boy from Hampton was also arrested in connection to the incidents on Oct. 5, police say. He was charged with one count of robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.