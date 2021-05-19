19-year-old woman shot on Colonial Avenue in Hampton; victim not cooperative, police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old woman was shot Tuesday night on Colonial Avenue in Hampton.

Police say it happened around 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Colonial Avenue. Just before officers arrived, the victim checked in at a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police know the victim was standing near the road in the 400 block of Colonial when she was shot, but say she was not cooperative with investigators.

There’s no suspect information at this time, but investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

