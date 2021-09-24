19-year-old woman airlifted after being shot in chest in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old Elizabeth City woman was airlifted to Norfolk on Thursday night after being shot in the chest.

Elizabeth City police say they responded to the 1500 block of Herrington Road around 9:12 p.m. and found the victim, identified as Tiana Shenay Thornton, beside a garage with a gunshot wound to the left upper chest. She was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital due to the severity of her wounds and was listed in stable condition as of Friday.

No suspect information is available at this time, but police ask anyone with information to contact the department at (252) 335-4321, or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555.