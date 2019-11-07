19-year-old woman accused of robbing, injuring woman during clothing sale

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 19-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly robbed and injured a woman who was attempting to buy clothes from her.

Officials say the victim’s arm got stuck in the passenger side window of the seller’s vehicle during the incident and she was dragged alongside the vehicle.

Jasmine Nicole Williams, of Chesapeake, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident, which happened Nov. 2 in the 200 block of North 4th Street, Suffolk officials wrote in a news release.

Preliminary police investigation shows a woman met with Williams to buy clothing around 5:47 p.m. Nov. 2.

Williams allegedly forcefully took the victim’s money without giving her the clothing.

The victim’s arm then got stuck in the passenger side window of the vehicle where Williams was sitting. The vehicle began to drive off, dragging the victim by her arm.

Emergency responders treated her at the scene then took her by ground transport to Sentara Obici Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Williams was arrested Wednesday and charged with robbery, felonious assault and assault and battery.

Akeem Alphonso Jennings, 23 (Photo courtesy: Suffolk)

The driver of the vehicle, Akeem Alphonso Jennings, 23, of Chesapeake, is wanted on charges of street robbery and attempted malicious wounding.

The Suffolk Police Department warns residents to be cautious when using online sites such as Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist and OfferUp. Residents can use the department’s community meetup spots as safe places for online transactions.

Those locations include: