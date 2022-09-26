PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old is out of jail on bond after police say he helped get rid of a murder weapon.

Elijah Drew is charged with concealing evidence connected to the shooting death of Ashanti Britt on Saturday. The 22-year-old died after he was shot near the intersection of Dale Drive and Columbus Avenue.

Drew was released from the Portsmouth City Jail on a $3,500 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Oct. 7.

Elijah Drew

Police are also searching for 26-year-old Herschel Watkins, who is charged with second-degree murder, malicious shooting, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and concealing (or compounding) evidence.

Herschel Bernard Watkins

Police found security footage that captured the shooting, according to court records obtained by 10 On Your Side’s investigative team.

The footage shows Britt and two other men exchanging gunfire on Dale Drive. Britt was shot by a person using a rifle. Drew came to the scene after the shooting and is accused of helping one of the men move Britt’s body in front of a home in the 200 block of Dale Drive. He’s also accused of taking the shooter’s weapon and Britt’s gun and cellphone and removing them from the scene.