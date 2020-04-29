Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 6:30pm

19-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting in Franklin

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred early Wednesday afternoon.

Police officials say the call came in at about 1:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of South Street in Franklin.

When police arrived at the scene, there was no victim. Shortly after, the police received a second call that a victim with a gunshot wound was at the Southampton Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.

Police say the victim suffered from a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening.

The investigation later revealed that the victim and 19-year-old Demetrius McNeil were arguing and McNeil pulled out a weapon and began to fire which struck the victim.

McNeil fled the scene and the victim was driven to the emergency room by a private vehicle.

Demetrius McNeil from Franklin is currently wanted on charges of attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and several other weapons-related charges.

Those with any information can call the Franklin Police Department at 757-562-8575 or the Franklin Crime Line at 757-562-8599.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories