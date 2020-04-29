FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Franklin Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred early Wednesday afternoon.
Police officials say the call came in at about 1:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of South Street in Franklin.
When police arrived at the scene, there was no victim. Shortly after, the police received a second call that a victim with a gunshot wound was at the Southampton Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.
Police say the victim suffered from a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening.
The investigation later revealed that the victim and 19-year-old Demetrius McNeil were arguing and McNeil pulled out a weapon and began to fire which struck the victim.
McNeil fled the scene and the victim was driven to the emergency room by a private vehicle.
Demetrius McNeil from Franklin is currently wanted on charges of attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and several other weapons-related charges.
Those with any information can call the Franklin Police Department at 757-562-8575 or the Franklin Crime Line at 757-562-8599.
Latest News
- 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting in Franklin
- Mother concerned after HRRJ puts inmates on lockdown due to COVID-19
- ODU plans to reopen the university for 2020 fall semester
- Price gouging, illegal evictions: Virginia attorney general busy with COVID-19 complaints
- Lawmakers encourage states to allow hospitals to resume elective procedures