18-year-old charged in May 2019 shooting that killed man in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting that killed a 51-year-old Hampton resident in May 2019.
Tyron A. Whitaker, 18, was indicted by a grand jury and arrested Thursday. He is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Police responded to a crash in the 200 block of W. Balview Avenue around 11:15 p.m. May 21, 2019.
They arrived to find 51-year-old Brian P. Austin, of Hampton, inside his car with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
The initial investigation indicated Austin was sitting in his car when he was shot. He tried driving away, but hit a parked car.
He died at the scene.
Police have not released a possible motive in the case.
Whitaker was taken to Norfolk City Jail and held without bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
