18-year-old charged in May 2019 shooting that killed man in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say they have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting that killed a 51-year-old Hampton resident in May 2019.

Tyron A. Whitaker, 18, was indicted by a grand jury and arrested Thursday. He is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police responded to a crash in the 200 block of W. Balview Avenue around 11:15 p.m. May 21, 2019.

They arrived to find 51-year-old Brian P. Austin, of Hampton, inside his car with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The initial investigation indicated Austin was sitting in his car when he was shot. He tried driving away, but hit a parked car.

He died at the scene.

Police have not released a possible motive in the case.

Whitaker was taken to Norfolk City Jail and held without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Latest Posts: