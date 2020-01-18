18-year-old arrested, charged with breaking and entering in Northampton County

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an 18-year-old man and charged him with breaking and entering with the intent to injure and terrorize.

Police say Cornell Wilson, 18, was arrested Jan. 7 at his residence.

The arrest warrant was issued in connection with an investigation that began July 10, 2019.

Authorities did not give additional information on the nature of the alleged crime.

The sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook: “Northampton Co. Sheriff Jack Smith stated that the Sheriff’s Office will go as far as we need to go to apprehend individuals and bring those responsible for crimes to justice. I would like to commend Sgt. D. Shephard for working this case and gathering enough evidence to bring charges against this subject for the breaking and entering of this residence. Anyone who is a victim of a breaking and entering or any crime is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office or their local agency.”