NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a 17-year-old male was found shot in the leg on Friday night on Bagnall Road in the Calvert Square area off E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

Police announced the shooting on Monday morning, after WAVY originally inquired Friday evening. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Bagnall Road.

The teen was taken to the hospital and his injury wasn’t considered life-threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time.