17-year-old sentenced to 33 years for murder at a party in March 2019

Tariq Beane

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old has been sentenced to 33 years in prison with no time suspended in the murder of an 18-year-old last March in Middlesex County.

Tariq Joel Beane, of Lancaster County, was sentenced Wednesday in Middlesex County Circuit Court.

He received a 30-year sentence on an amended charge of second-degree murder — he was originally charged with first-degree murder — and a three-year sentence for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Beane was charged in connection with the March 2019 death of 18-year-old Elijah Baker.

The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office said the homicide happened after a group of people from Lancaster County showed up to a party on General Puller Highway on March 23.

While at the party, witnesses said a member of the group got into a verbal altercation with Baker, then other members of the group attacked him.

Baker and the group were in the house at the time. Baker escaped after he got into a room and climbed out a window.

The group followed Baker outside to a truck and fired shots at him.

Baker’ later died.

Beane was one of five people charged in Baker’s death. Prosecutors dropped a first-degree murder charge against Kemonte Smith in May in connection with the case. It’s unclear why the charge was dropped.

Three other juveniles were charged with first-degree murder by mob in the homicide.

