17-year-old from Newport News charged in February homicide on Research Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old boy from Newport News has been charged with felony homicide months after a fatal shooting on Research Drive in Hampton.

Police announced Tuesday that the teen was arrested and charged with one count of felony homicide, one count of attempted robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit a felony and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say the shooting happened back on February 10 inside a business in the first block of Research Drive. Officers found an 18-year-old man, Hampton resident Jac’Quan Tisdale, who had been struck by gunfire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim, a 36-year-old Hampton man, was treated at the hospital and later released.

Police say the 17-year-old suspect remains in custody at a local detention facility. No other details in the case have been released.

