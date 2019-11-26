17-year-old and adult man arrested in connection with recent area robberies

Breaking News
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a string of robberies in Hampton and one robbery in Norfolk.

The Hampton Police Division said Monday it had charged the 17-year-old with five counts of robbery, five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, five counts of possession of a firearm by a juvenile, five counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, five counts of burglary and five counts of wearing a mask in public.

The robberies occurred at the following businesses, according to Hampton Police:

  • 1400 block of W. Queen Street, 7-Eleven
  • 300 block E. Mercury, 7-Eleven
  • 2000 block of Nickerson, ABC Store
  • 1500 block of Briarfield Rd, Citgo Gas station
  • 3300 block of W. Mercury, Shell Gas Station

The 17-year-old was arrested in Norfolk along with an adult man suspected in a robbery at the Norfolk Shop N Go, police said.

Tirone Lunkins

Tirone Lunkins, 29, was arrested and charged with robbery, conspiracy, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and eluding.

Police say he played a role in an armed robbery at the Shop N Go at 1722 Church Street in Norfolk Saturday.

Norfolk Police also say the 17-year-old was involved in the Norfolk robbery. He is charged with robbery, conspiracy, and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Both remain in custody in Norfolk.

