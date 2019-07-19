16 pounds of marijuana seized from Pasquotank County home

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Sixteen pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and two illegally possessed firearms were seized from a home in the southern portion of Pasquotank County Thursday.

Officials arrested a man and woman who lived at the home.

Both occupants were charged with maintaining a dwelling, manufacturing marijuana, trafficking of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. In addition, the male occupant was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

The male occupant was placed under a $111,000 secured bond and the female occupant was placed under a $20,500 secured bond.

“While we know this is a highly debatable topic, we want the citizens of this county to know that we are going to enforce the law regardless of public opinion… We know that marijuana may not specifically be the cause of crime; however, the illegal nature of drug manufacturing operations often increase criminal activity,” said the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post made Friday morning.