15-year-old shot Saturday night on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. in Norfolk.
Police say it happened around 9:25 p.m. in the 700 block near Church Street. The victim was taken to the hospital for the treatment of the non life-threatening wound, police said.
There’s no suspect information in the case at this time.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.