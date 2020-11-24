15-year-old charged in fellow teen’s murder in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police have charged a 15-year-old boy with the murder of another teenager after a fatal shooting at a James City County playground on October 30.

Police say the unidentified teen turned himself in to police at the Merrimac juvenile detention center on Monday. He is being held without bond.

The boy is charged with the murder of 17-year-old Carlos Fermir Vanegas-Escobar, who was pronounced dead at a playground in the 1900 block of Algonquin Trail on October 30. Police were called just before 1 a.m.

Police have not released additional information in the case, which is still under investigation.

“What I think happened is he got set up,” a friend of the victim told WAVY.com back in October. “They told him to meet him out there in the back in the park and he got shot in his back.”

Anyone who might have security camera video or other information that could help police is asked to contact Investigator Logan English at 757-603-6033 or logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov.

Latest Posts: