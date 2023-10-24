NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old boy is in custody after leading Newport News police on a chase.

It happened Monday around 6:30 p.m., police were called to the area of 48th Street and Marshall Avenue for reports of a stolen vehicle.

Officers located a car matching the description of the vehicle and tried to pull the car over, but the driver did not stop, police say.

After leading police on a chase, the driver jumped out of the car and took off running toward the 1000 block of Garden Drive, police say.

A short time later, the 15-year-old was taken into custody. He was charged with buying/receiving stolen goods, disregarding law enforcement signals so as to endanger others and driving without a license.