15-year-old boy hurt in Hampton shooting

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: Hampton Police)

HAMPTON, V.a. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

The call came in at 2:14 a.m. to the 200 block of Union Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 15-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say he was inside a home when someone outside shot at the house. The back of the house was hit by several bullets.

Police are investigating and have not released any suspect information.

If you know anything that could help in the investigation, call the Hampton Police Department at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10