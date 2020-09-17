14-year-old shot in Portsmouth, car crashes while on the way to the hospital, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot Thursday afternoon on Frederick Boulevard.

As he was on his way to the hospital in a private vehicle, he was involved in a car crash, police said.

A Portsmouth Police spokeswoman said the 14-year-old was shot in the upper body while in the 2600 block of Frederick Boulevard.

He was self-transporting to the hospital when the car crashed on Elliott Avenue.

It’s unclear whether the boy was the driver or passenger of the car that crashed.

After the crash, another car picked him up and took him to a local hospital.

The seriousness of the boy’s injuries was not known as of 3:45 p.m.

