14-year-old girl charged after allegedly leading Newport News Police on chase in stolen car

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police have petitioned for several charges against a 14-year-old Hampton girl after she allegedly led them on a pursuit in a stolen car Sunday.

Police petitioned for several charges including grand larceny, monument: intentional damage, disregard or elude law enforcement command, reckless driving, driving without a license, accident: driver not reporting, and possession of marijuana.

Police did not release the identity of the girl because she is a juvenile.

Police say they saw a vehicle, which matched the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen, around 6 p.m. in the area of 27th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle after seeing the driver allegedly commit a traffic infraction.

The driver didn’t stop, and instead increased the vehicle’s speed.

The pursuit went through the area of 32nd Street and Oak Avenue. The vehicle then collided with another vehicle near 39th Street and Oak Avenue. It kept going until it crashed into a tree near the area of 42nd Street and Chestnut Avenue.

The girl then allegedly fled on foot, but was apprehended a “short distance” away.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle that was hit were taken to a hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Latest Posts: