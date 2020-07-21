13-year-old shot, injured in Chesapeake Monday night; police looking for suspect vehicle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police say a 13-year-old was injured in a shooting Monday night.
Police are looking for the people who fired the shots. Investigators believe they are driving in a silver sedan with dark tinted windows.
Chesapeake Police responded to Dunedin Park around 8:45 p.m. Monday for a report of gunshots heard in the area.
Officers arrived on scene and were “made aware” that there was a 13-year-old boy who had been shot near the basketball courts.
Police say the boy’s injuries are not life-threatening. He was given first aid on scene and then taken to a local hospital.
Witnesses say the shots were fired by people in a silver sedan, possibly a Honda. It has dark tinted windows.
There is no further information provided by police as of 11 p.m.
The incident is still under investigation.
