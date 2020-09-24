12-year-old shot on E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk; police seek suspect

Crime
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who is accused of shooting and injuring a 12-year-old boy Tuesday.

Police have charged Cevan O. Pierce, 21, of Norfolk, has been charged with three counts of each of the following: malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 800 block of E. Princess Anee Road just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

They arrived and located the 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening.

The child was taken to Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk where he was treated for his injuries.

Police say they are now looking for Pierce.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

