1 with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Homestead Avenue in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — One person was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Hampton, police said.

Hampton police said a call came in at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday reporting a shooting in the 600 block of Homestead Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a male with life-threatening injuries. He was then transported to a hospital.

As of 4 p.m., police did not yet have the male’s age.

