1 person injured in shooting on W. Kelly Avenue in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person was injured in a shooting on W. Kelly Avenue in Hampton Thursday afternoon.
The call reporting the incident came in at 3:11 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Kelly Avenue.
The person’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, a police spokesperson said.
Police did not release additional information.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
