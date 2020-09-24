1 person injured in shooting on W. Kelly Avenue in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person was injured in a shooting on W. Kelly Avenue in Hampton Thursday afternoon.

The call reporting the incident came in at 3:11 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Kelly Avenue.

The person’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, a police spokesperson said.

Police did not release additional information.

