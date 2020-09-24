1 person injured in assault on W. Kelly Avenue in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person was injured in an assaulton W. Kelly Avenue in Hampton Thursday afternoon.
The call reporting the incident came in at 3:11 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Kelly Avenue.
The person’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, a police spokesperson said.
Police did not release additional information.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Clarification: Police originally said the call came in reporting the incident as a shooting. Further investigation revealed the person was injured in an assault, not shooting.
Latest Posts:
- Mourners continue to pay respects to Ginsburg
- 3 arrested after protests near Richmond Police Department headquarters
- Stimulus checks: Mark Cuban pushes for $1,000 payments every 2 weeks
- 3-year-old located safe after possible abduction in Suffolk, police say
- Man arrested in connection with domestic incident, officer-involved shooting