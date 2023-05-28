PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)– Police are investigating a shooting in Portsmouth early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the 5100 block of George Washington Highway at 3:21 a.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The extent of his injuries are unknown.
