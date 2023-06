VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach tell 10 On Your Side they are investigating a domestic incident that left one person dead.

Officials say it happened just before 9 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Wren Place.

A spokeswoman for VBPD tell us a suspect has been taken into custody.

We’re working to learn more about the investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news, weather and traffic.