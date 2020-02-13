1 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to Family Dollar robbery

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) One man has been arrested and another is still wanted by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office for the robbery of a Family Dollar.

On January 24, the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says the Colerain Family Dollar on South Main Street was robbed.

Sheriff Holley stated that officials responded to the scene to discover a female clerk had been robbed at gunpoint.

During their investigation, it was discovered two unknown males robbed the store and left running on foot with an unknown amount of money, officials said.

On February 7, Lt. Phelps received information from the Hertford County Sheriffs Office that Dy’twan Chamblee had been detained.

Sheriff Holley stated his office was able to determine that Dy’twan Chamblee and Ray’Quan Langford were the two suspects involved in the robbery.

Chamblee was charged with:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Accessory after the fact of felony armed robbery and larceny

He is currently in jail awaiting trial under a $100,000 bond.

Currently, there are outstanding warrants for Langford for the robbery.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Ray’Quan Langford contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.

Langford is considered to be armed and dangerous.