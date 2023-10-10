CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation’s annual Bra-ha-ha kicked off Tuesday morning.

Over 150 uniquely decorated bras were on display. Participants were asked to tell a story or share an inspiration with their artistic expressions.

10 On Your Side’s own Stephanie Hudson was there to take it all in. Stephanie is one of the judges this year, and she will be emceeing the awards show on Friday, Oct. 13.

After the awards event, the bras will be on display at the Lynnhaven Mall from Oct. 16 through Oct. 31.

You can check them out and vote for your favorite to win the People’s Choice Award. There will also be a silent auction.

The money raised from these events will go to provide mammograms and related services for non insured and underinsured people in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina.

Click here for more information on this year’s events.