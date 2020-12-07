Crews searching for kayaker who was fishing near old Manns Harbor Bridge in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Search and rescue crews are looking for a kayaker who was reported missing Sunday after he didn’t return home from his fishing trip near the old Manns Harbor Bridge in Dare County.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says the kayaker went fishing on Saturday night at 7 p.m. near the bridge, and his wife reported him missing the next day. His vehicle was found parked at an access area beside the bridge.

N.C. Wildlife, the Dare County Sheriff Office and the Coast Guard began their search Sunday, and it resumed Monday morning with help from the North Carolina Marine Patrol.

Authorities say the man has a yellow paddle kayak, and was wearing a burgundy hoodie, a gray jacket, black sweatpants and gray Crocs. They say they don’t believe he had a lifejacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dare County dispatchers or N.C. Wildlife communications at 800-662-7137.