Crews respond to house fire on Seaboard Avenue in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of Seaboard Avenue at 8:44 a.m. for a residential
structure fire.

Officials say that arriving crews saw smoke coming from the front porch of the home.

The residents reportedly evacuated before firefighters arrived.

The fire was isolated to the front porch and marked under control at 8:56 a.m.

No injuries were reported. Residents were able to return to the home and Red Cross was not needed.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, according to a statement released.

