NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews have responded to a gas leak Thursday in the Fort Norfolk area of Norfolk.

The leak was called in at 11: 47 a.m. and is in the 700 block of Southampton Avenue, near the Sentara Ambulatory Care Center.

Norfolk dispatchers said Virginia Natural Gas was on the scene, and Colley Avenue south of Brambleton Avenue was closed as of 12:45 p.m.