PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)– Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency personnel responded to a fire early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the 1300 block of Highland Avenue at 1:37 a.m. for a residential structure fire. When crews arrived on scene, a known vacant structure was on fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent structures.

No injuries were reported.

Navy Mid-Atlantic Fire assisted with the fire.

Fire Marshall is investigating the cause.