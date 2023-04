VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– Crews responded to a fire in the Town Center area of Virginia Beach Saturday night.

Crews were dispatched to the 4500 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard for the report of a fire. When crews arrived on scene, heavy fire was coming from a downed light pole on a median in the parking lot of Pembroke Mall between Fresh Market and Target.

Photo Courtesy- Virginia Beach Fire Department

No structures or vehicles were involved. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the origin of the fire was a natural gas leak.