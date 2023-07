NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a fire Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the 3400 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard at 5:46 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found fire in a dumpster that spread to the adjacent building.

Crews forced entry into the structure and extinguished the fire,

It was marked under control at 6 a.m.

The property was vacant at the time

No injuries were reported.

Cause of the fire is still under investigation.