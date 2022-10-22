CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a multi-unit commercial fire in Chesapeake.
Crews were dispatched to the 2100 block of Old Greenbriar Road at 4:32 a.m. When units arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from the roof of the structure. Fire had broken through the roof moments later, officials say.
Firefighters made a defensive attack and brought the fire under control at 4:38 a.m.
One business was occupied at the time of the event. The employee evacuated before units arrived.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators have determined the fire started in the area of a rooftop HVAC unit.
The following business sustained significant damage as a result of the fire:
- Atlantic Professional Center.
- Gateway Services
- Dr. William Midkiff, DDS
- MRO Computers
- Nightingale Home Health Service