CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a multi-unit commercial fire in Chesapeake.

Crews were dispatched to the 2100 block of Old Greenbriar Road at 4:32 a.m. When units arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from the roof of the structure. Fire had broken through the roof moments later, officials say.

Courtesy- Chesapeake Fire Department Courtesy- Chesapeake Fire Department

Firefighters made a defensive attack and brought the fire under control at 4:38 a.m.

One business was occupied at the time of the event. The employee evacuated before units arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators have determined the fire started in the area of a rooftop HVAC unit.

The following business sustained significant damage as a result of the fire: