VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Virginia Beach responded to a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday afternoon.

Dispatch says the call came in at 4:50 p.m. for the incident in the 1500 block of Independence Boulevard.

Officials say there were minor injuries reported and the age of the victim is not known at this time.

It is not known if the driver remained on the scene.

Police are investigating and there is no additional information at this time.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.