HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Rescue crews responded to the Riverdale Pool Recreation Association Monday for a water rescue.

The facility is located at 810 Charlton Drive.

According to the Hampton Fire Department, they were notified at 11:38 a.m.

Officials say a teenage boy was transported to the hospital. Crews administered CPR on the teenager while in route.

