Crews begin Huntington Avenue Bridge replacement

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — New traffic patterns around the Huntington Avenue Bridge will begin on Monday as city crews begin to replace the 119-year-old structure.

Part of Huntington Avenue between 39th Street and 42nd Street will be closed off from both vehicles and pedestrians.

Officials say traffic will be rerouted up to Washington Avenue and back down 39th Street during the replacement process, which is expected to take a year to complete.

New traffic lights were added this weekend at the corner of Washington Avenue and 42nd Street, as well as Washington and 39th Street.There will also be a fenced off pedestrian walkway and a crosswalk to help shipyard workers get to their destination.

Huntington Ingalls Industries said the East Yard can be accessed through the gate at 40th Street and Warwick Boulevard. Workers should plan accordingly.

