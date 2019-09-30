Crews battle two-alarm fire at Norfolk International Terminals

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Firefighters battled a fire at a cold storage facility at Norfolk International terminals.

According to tweets from the Norfolk Fire Department, crews responded to NIT around 1:30 a.m. and found smoldering fire in the insulated walls and roof area of a cold storage facility in the 1600 block of Baker Road.

The construction of the building is making it difficult for crews to access the fire and extinguish it. Firefighters worked to open the walls of the building to get access to the fire and bring it under control, according to tweets.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

